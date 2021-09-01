Cancel
Ghost:Hello Announce Fall Touring; New Album in Production

By JJ Koczan
theobelisk.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have the next Ghost:Hello album as their second behind 2019’s The Sound of Color in Space (review here) and the PR wire below says it’ll be their third, though it may be including their late-2020 split with Nightgoat as part of that. Maybe it’s just early and my brain is fuzzy. So be it. One way or the other, the Ohio heavy rock weirdos have a new one in the works, from where I sit the world needs more weirdo heavy rock, so that little bit of information suits me just fine. I’m not sure what “in production” means in terms of timing, but my policy on release dates these days is until I see them I assume it’s gonna be a while, and even then I assume stuff is going to get pushed back. Science and eyeball-it-science are both on my side there.

