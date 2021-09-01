FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Biologist and author James D. Paruk, PhD, will be at the Rangeley Public Library on Wednesday, September 8th at 6:00 PM to discuss his book, Loon Lessons: Uncommon Encounters with the Great Northern Diver. Paruk, Professor of Biology at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, has observed and compared loons in locations as far north as Saskatechewan and as far south as Louisiana, as far west as California and as far east as Maine. In his book, Paruk discusses the loon’s various calls, its amazing diving abilities, and where it migrates to in winter. Paruk will share a some slides, talk for a few minutes, and read some passages from his book, saving time for a brief question and answer session at the end.