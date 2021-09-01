Carlos Ray Cook Sr., age 61, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2021. Funeral services will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Shawn Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Woodford County. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021, with Masonic Rites observed at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening with the lodge opening at 7:15 p.m.