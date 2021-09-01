Cancel
Woodford County, KY

Carlos Ray Cook Sr.

The State-Journal
 5 days ago

Carlos Ray Cook Sr., age 61, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2021. Funeral services will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Shawn Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Woodford County. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021, with Masonic Rites observed at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening with the lodge opening at 7:15 p.m.

www.state-journal.com

