Blood drive at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Auburn
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Auburn and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive Thursday, Sept. 9. According to the Red Cross, donating blood remains essential in meeting the needs of patients in hospitals across the country. Donations can help ensure adequate supply as blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients.goldcountrymedia.com
