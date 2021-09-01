Florida Attorney General: School districts must comply with rules “unless and until the judiciary declares them invalid”
Press release from Florida Department of Education. Today, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued an advisory opinion in response to an inquiry from the Suwannee County School District as to whether the district could legally depart from state law and emergency rule to mandate masks in schools. The Attorney General found “it is my opinion that the District must comply with Rule 64DER21-12 and any other applicable authorities unless and until the judiciary declares them invalid.”alachuachronicle.com
