Northwest Baptist to hold “treat those who treat us” snack drive for healthcare workers

alachuachronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Baptist Church member and community connection coordinator Shirley Copeland reached out to local hospitals to see how the community could encourage healthcare professionals during the current COVID-19 surge. She became aware that our healthcare professionals have little time to take long breaks due to the large number of patients being treated. She learned that having “grab and go” pre-packaged snacks would provide healthcare professionals with the opportunity to eat on the go.

#Healthcare Workers#Snack Food#Snacks#Healthcare Professionals
