Northwest Baptist to hold “treat those who treat us” snack drive for healthcare workers

Hostess is a beloved brand that's been tantalizing our tastebuds with sweet treats and yummy bakery offerings since 1919. It's trusted by parents nationwide, many of whom feel a nostalgic attachment to slipping the sweets they grew up with into their kids' lunch bags. But if you're a Hostess fan, you should know that two of the brand's popular products were just recalled due to the risk of listeria and salmonella. Read on to make sure you don't have any of these baked goods in your home.