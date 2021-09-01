Missing person – Shaniya Rodriguez

Missing from the 500 block of Randolph St. in East Camden. (Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from East Camden. Shaniya Rodriguez was reported missing today from her home on the 500 block of Randolph Street. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2”, 140 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow crop top, black Under Armour tights and sneakers. She is known to frequent the Northgate area.