Camden County, NJ

Missing person – Shaniya Rodriguez

 5 days ago

Missing from the 500 block of Randolph St. in East Camden. (Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from East Camden. Shaniya Rodriguez was reported missing today from her home on the 500 block of Randolph Street. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2”, 140 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow crop top, black Under Armour tights and sneakers. She is known to frequent the Northgate area.

Crime & Safety
County
#Missing Person#Hispanic#Ccpd
