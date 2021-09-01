Cancel
Ferries delivered to Ibiza

Ketchikan Daily News
 6 days ago

KETCHIKAN (KDN) — The former Alaska fast ferries have been delivered to the Spanish Island of Ibiza, according to the Diario de Ibiza news website. Diario de Ibiza on Tuesday posted several photographs of the ferries Chenega and Fairweather aboard the heavy lift ship Red Zed I, which had departed from Ketchikan on July 4 and made its way to and through the Panama Canal before crossing the Atlantic Ocean in heading into the Mediterranean Sea.

