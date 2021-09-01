Cancel
First City recognized for its support of local U.S. Coast Guard members

By DANELLE KELLY Daily News Staff Writer
Ketchikan Daily News
 6 days ago

Under a warm sun and light breeze at Berth 3 on Tuesday afternoon, Ketchikan celebrated its U.S. Coast Guard City re-certification. Music performed by Hannah Karrick, Chazz Gist and Dave Rubin drifted on the salt air as dignitaries took their seats near the U.S. Coast Guard flag and U.S. flag alongside the four members of the Coast Guard color guard facing the gathering of more than 100 people.

