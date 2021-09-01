Republicans in the Texas Capitol approve a reform that restricts the right to vote

Republicans in the Texas Congress have succeeded in passing this Tuesday a reform to the electoral laws that restricts the right to vote. Democrats tried for months to stop the bill from going forward in the Republican-controlled state Capitol. Now the only thing missing is the signature of Governor Greg Abbott, who has already announced that he will support the law that prohibits 24-hour voting centers, imposes new requirements for voting by mail and tightens the conditions to identify himself, among several measures. US President Joe Biden has previously called the initiative “an attack on democracy.”