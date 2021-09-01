CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans in the Texas Capitol approve a reform that restricts the right to vote

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans in the Texas Congress have succeeded in passing this Tuesday a reform to the electoral laws that restricts the right to vote. Democrats tried for months to stop the bill from going forward in the Republican-controlled state Capitol. Now the only thing missing is the signature of Governor Greg Abbott, who has already announced that he will support the law that prohibits 24-hour voting centers, imposes new requirements for voting by mail and tightens the conditions to identify himself, among several measures. US President Joe Biden has previously called the initiative “an attack on democracy.”

Burnet County, TXdailytrib.com

Governor signs partisan election law

With the stroke of his pen on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 1, which some claim secures Texas’ elections and others say limits voter access, particularly for people of color. Referred to as the Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021, the bill took a...
Texas StateCNN

The new Texas voting law includes these 7 major changes

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Tuesday a bill that imposes a raft of new restrictions on voting in one of the nation's fastest-growing and diversifying states. Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 after the Republican-led Legislature approved it during the second special session that the second-term GOP...
PoliticsAustin American-Statesman

Gov. Greg Abbott signs SB 1, the GOP voting bill, into law

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Republican-backed voting bill into law Tuesday, making good on a promise to rewrite the state's election practices despite sharp opposition — and quorum-busting walkouts — by Democrats. "Election integrity is now the law in the state of Texas," Abbott said shortly after putting his signature...
keranews.org

Civil Rights Groups Sue State Of Texas Over Restrictive Voting Rights Bill

A voting bill passed by the Texas legislature now faces multiple legal challenges before it's even been signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing on behalf of several civil rights organizations in San Antonio’s federal court. The suit filed by MALDEF on...
Texas StateBoston Globe

Democrats press Biden administration to take on Texas abortion law

Democrats and reproductive rights activists pressed the Biden administration on Tuesday to take more aggressive action to stop a Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, even as administration officials and legal experts acknowledged it would be difficult to curtail the law in the coming months. House...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor signs restrictive voting rules into law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a sweeping set of voting restrictions that would roll back early voting options and mail-in ballot access across the state, one of the largest yet to adopt Republican-backed proposals filed across the US that critics argue have undermined the right to vote.Despite no evidence of widespread vote fraud or ballot manipulation, Texas officials insist that vote fraud is plaguing the state’s elections, adopting the baseless narrative from Donald Trump and his allies that 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.Governor Abbott, echoing other GOP officials pushing restrictive voting laws, said that...
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas Democrats just lost the battle over voter suppression. But maybe not forever.

The Texas voter suppression law that Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed on Tuesday isn’t the most draconian of those passed by Republican states since the 2020 election, but it is the most famous. That’s because in an attempt to stop its passage, Democratic legislators fled the state — a tactic that brought national attention to what Republicans were doing.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

Texas Republicans Back Statewide Dress Code for Women

AUSTIN (The Borowitz Report)—A new bill moving swiftly through the Republican-controlled Texas legislature would institute a strict statewide dress code for women. Governor Greg Abbott, a vehement supporter of the bill, said that the dress code would benefit women because “it will give them one less thing to think about when they get up in the morning.”
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Republicans' anti-voting measure to be signed into law

Democratic legislators in Texas did what they could to delay the process. Texas Republicans were determined to impose sweeping new voting restrictions, leading dozens of state House Democrats to leave the state altogether and deny the legislature the quorum needed to work. But the minority party in the state legislature...
Electionsfox44news.com

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas Legislature has signed off on a sweeping GOP rewrite of election laws after months of protests by Democrats. The nearly 75-page bill that won final approval Tuesday in both the House and Senate would ban 24-hour polling locations and empowers partisan poll watchers. It also would make it a crime for elections officials to send mail-in ballot applications to voters who don’t ask for one.
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Texas Republicans pass sweeping voting restrictions in latest victory for GOP campaign to limit ballot access

Texas lawmakers have passed a final version of Republican-backed legislation to restrict voting access across the state, despite protests from the state’s Democrats to obstruct its passage in the midst of the GOP’s nationwide campaign to curb ballot access.Governor Greg Abbott – who called lawmakers to the statehouse for two special sessions to get the measure passed – will sign the bill into law, which is expected to draw legal challenges from the state’s voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers.Only one Republican member of the state House joined Democrats to oppose the legislation; the Senate passed the bill on...

