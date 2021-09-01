Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, OR

Wolves kill calf north of Durkee

By Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
 6 days ago

Wolves from the Lookout Mountain have killed another calf in eastern Baker County, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) reported on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Wolves from that pack have killed four head of livestock and injured two others since mid July, according to ODFW depredation investigations. Those attacks...

www.bakercityherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
County
Baker County, OR
City
Durkee, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Baker City, OR
Lifestyle
Baker County, OR
Pets & Animals
Baker County, OR
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Livestock#Carcass#Odfw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Grizzlies in the Bitterroot Valley? Population Rising

There has always been the belief that the Bitterroot Valley is NOT home to grizzly bears. It was in the past, when Lewis and Clark first arrived. But, the population of Grizzlies dropped dramatically and the last recorded grizzly sign in the valley was in 1942. Since then, the Bitterroot ecosystem has gone without the giant bear.
Animalswxerfm.com

Wolf Hunt Limit Set At 300 Animals Even After Lower Recommendation

The state finalized a 300-animal limit this week for the upcoming fall wolf hunt even after recommendations to lower the quota. This comes after hunters killed more animals than expected during the February 2021 season. State officials proposed that the approaching wolf hunt be limited to 130 wolves because, during...
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Another grizzly bear moved

Wyoming Game and Fish has had to move another grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming. After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish captured and relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on August 7th for obtaining grain on private lands northeast of Jackson. In cooperation with...
Oregon Statecapitalpress.com

ODFW renews kill permit for E. Oregon wolves

BAKER CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has renewed a permit allowing ranchers to kill two more wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack in Baker County following repeated attacks on livestock. ODFW first issued the permit on July 29 after confirming the pack killed or injured...
AnimalsMuscatine Journal

HOTLE: Are bison right for this area?

I worked in Washington County for several years, meaning I have seen firsthand the problems that arise when livestock gets out of its enclosures. This is not a frequent occurrence, as most farmers know how to keep cows, horses, pigs, etc… locked up. In many cases the animals are worth thousands of dollars and it is really in the farmer’s best interest to make sure they are well taken care of. However, despite the best efforts, animals get out from time to time. This usually ends in a semi-comical scene where sheriff’s deputies are chasing animals around a back country road and all that is missing is the Benny Hill theme. Less frequently it can end with someone hitting one of the animals with a car, usually resulting in a dead animal and a totaled car, as the animals are larger than humans and weigh quite a bit.
Animalswvgazettemail.com

Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors

When Trevor Moore became the new wildlife biologist managing the West Virginia State Wildlife Center at French Creek for the Division of Natural Resources in January, the WVDNR’s first directive to him consisted of two words:. “Get wolves.”. Moore, who is from Utah and was working previously in Kansas before...
Animalsboreal.org

Hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagged and radio-collared research bears

Shooting a collared bear is legal, but DNR wildlife officials say the bears are valuable for research. Photo: Minnesota DNR. From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 16, 2021. The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters...
AnimalsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

ADF&G to close Nelchina caribou draw hunt

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed the fall Nelchina caribou draw hunt DC485 by emergency order. Today is the last day for hunters, as the hunt closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The harvest quota of 225 caribou has been met. While the hunt is closed for DC485 permit...
AnimalsPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Warning! Don’t Approach Bull Elk During Mating Season

Seriously, don't do it. It's elk mating season and bull elk can be very unpredictable, aggressive, and dangerous, according to Yellowstone National Park. It's never a good idea to get close to a wild animal, but it's even more important during fall mating season. You don't want to be the star of a viral video that features an angry bull elk, trust me.
AnimalsPost Register

Yellowstone warns visitors about aggressive elk in the rut

It’s that time of year when the elk are crazy with love hormones, and Yellowstone National Park is warning visitors to keep their distance. “We normally put this (warning) out in advance of the rut each year to get the safety message out,” said Linda Veress of the park’s public affairs office. “We do the same for the spring calving season.”
AnimalsSidney Herald

Grizzly bears continue to expand range, including the Bitterroot

A young adult male grizzly bear that went on a walk-about this summer spent a few weeks visiting the East Fork of the Bitterroot. He was one of four grizzly bears that wildlife officials confirmed in the Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot Valleys this year. Although grizzly bears aren’t as numerous in the Deer Lodge, Flint Creek and Bitterroot valleys as some other parts of western Montana, sightings have steadily increased over the past decade.
Animalsfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Woods, Waters, and Wildlife: Not Seeing Bucks?

Years ago, a friend asked me to meet him and another hunter to discuss a possible photography job they wanted done. We met shortly afterward. They were members of a group of hunters – about ten or 12 as I recall – that had bought a ranch. Intending to hunt it for about five years, they would then possibly sell the ranch, hopefully for a profit.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Wisconsin says hunters can kill 300 wolves this fall against biologists’ advice

Wisconsin wildlife officials have authorized the killing of 300 wolves for the 2021 fall hunting season, more than doubling biologists’ recommendation of a 130-wolf kill limit. Scientists with the state department of natural resources (DNR) recommended the 130 limit after the four-day hunting season in February saw hunters kill almost...
Animalscarolinasportsman.com

Upstate hunter kills 300+ pound wild hog

Wild hog hunting is legal in all South Carolina counties. Holden North came to South Carolina’s upstate region looking to kill a big hog, and he found just what he was looking for. North killed a 300+ pound beast while hunting with Cody Strickland of Upstate Hog Outfitter in Hodges.
Animalsmadison

Fred Clark: Fall hunt may make wolves endangered again

On Wednesday the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, the seven-member appointed board that oversees the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will decide the number of gray wolves Wisconsin hunters will be allowed to take during a fall 2021 wolf hunt. Current state law requires Wisconsin to hold a wolf hunt every...
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy