Is Deshawn Radden going to be able to use empathy as an asset on Survivor 41? After reading through his bio, it’s absolutely something he views as an advantage for himself in the game. He’s an interesting castaway in that he seems to genuinely care about other people; however, he also seems to be a big gamer who wants to be two steps ahead of everyone else in the game. These aren’t the sort of things that often mesh together.