Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 6pm

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant; Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico North Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses including NM-61, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Grant and North Central Luna Counties including City of Rocks State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED