Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 6pm

By April Lovette
swark.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… East central Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas… Northwestern Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas… * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Okolona, or 10 miles north of Prescott, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include… Prescott, Emmet and Boughton. HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Areas: Hempstead and Nevada.

