Winona, MN

Barbara Burchill: Wear a face mask to protect others

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

A letter in the Winona Daily News on Saturday, August 28, has the author citing the April 21, 2020, issue of the Journal of American Medical Association. He writes that this article says, "Face masks should be used only by individuals who have symptoms of respiratory infection" and "Face masks should not be worn by healthy individuals to protect themselves from acquiring respiratory infection because there is no evidence to suggest that face masks worn by healthy individuals are effective in preventing people from becoming ill."

