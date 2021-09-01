Robert Tereba: CBAMs will slam us
OK, I know what you’re thinking. What are CBAMs?. CBAM is the acronym for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. CBAMs are like tariffs that focus on the carbon intensity of imported goods. Nations that price carbon in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, assess a CBAM on goods from nations that don’t. They do this to protect their businesses and workers from unfair competition. CBAMs hurt foreign producers and aid domestic ones.www.winonadailynews.com
