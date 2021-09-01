Cancel
Saints season opener against Packers moved to Jacksonville

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Football League announced today that the New Orleans Saints opening game of the 2021 season against the Green Bay Packers will be played in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field, on Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 p.m. (CT). Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans...

