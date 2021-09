Konami has announced more details around its free-to-play PES successor, eFootball, including its release date and content that will be available at launch. The first game in the new series, eFootball 2022 will be released on September 30 across console and PC. As announced previously, the game is taking a live service approach, so the content available at release is just the first step in the product's lifecycle. At release on September 30, players will have access to offline matches against AI or friends with nine clubs to choose from.