We’re a day away from the New Orleans Saints whittling their depth chart down from 80 players to just 53, but as many as 16 of those roster cuts could return to the practice squad should they clear waivers. And up to six of those players eligible for the practice squad may have unlimited NFL experience, unlike in the past. We took one last shot at predicting the 53-man roster here, so here is a follow-up in guessing at who could be a good fit on the practice squad.