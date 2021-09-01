Cancel
Morganton, NC

Public Safety presents fundraiser check to local school

By Sydni Hall
Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResponsibilities of the Morganton Department of Public Safety vary depending on the day, but that doesn’t stop officers from giving back to the community whenever they can. Since April of 2021, MDPS officers have been selling specially designed autism awareness patches to members of the local community. The money was raised to donate to North Liberty School to help cover the costs of developing projects for the students there.

