LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell sharply on Wednesday after data showed that factory activity slowed in August across swathes of Asia and Europe. In China, by far the biggest metals consumer, manufacturing contracted for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.9% at $9,339.50 a tonne at 1601 GMT.