Cross country teams tagged SBC favorites
Arkansas State’s cross country teams have been labeled the teams to beat in the Sun Belt Conference preseason coaches poll. With the season just over two weeks away the league’s coaches projected the Red Wolves to sweep the league, with the men earning four first-place votes and tied atop the poll with Appalachian State. The two-time defending champion women’s squad was projected to three-peat, earning seven of the 12 possible top votes.247sports.com
