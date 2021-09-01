Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Cross country teams tagged SBC favorites

By AStateNation
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas State’s cross country teams have been labeled the teams to beat in the Sun Belt Conference preseason coaches poll. With the season just over two weeks away the league’s coaches projected the Red Wolves to sweep the league, with the men earning four first-place votes and tied atop the poll with Appalachian State. The two-time defending champion women’s squad was projected to three-peat, earning seven of the 12 possible top votes.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbc#Rhodes College#South Alabama#Sbc#The Red Wolves#First Team All Sun Belt#Uta 68#Ua Little Rock#U Monroe 16 Women#Uta 90#Ua Little Rock#Ul Monroe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Postgame comments got former UGA great in hot water after big win vs. Clemson

Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on the Bulldogs’ 2002 win vs. Clemson -- a thrilling game that included a bold coaching decision from UGA’s head man at the time, Mark Richt.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Separation sooner than expected

We knew this was probably going to happen at some point during the season. Regardless of who played early, a couple of guys would probably separate themselves from the others and make it clear they should get the bulk of the playing time. We just didn’t know it would happen so quickly.
Iowa StateCBS Sports

College football rankings: Penn State, Iowa, UCLA to move up as LSU, Oklahoma drop in top 25 polls

The college football rankings won't get released on Sunday as usual because Week 1 of the 2021 season extends all the way through Labor Day on Monday night when Ole Miss and Louisville will face off in Atlanta. So while we won't be able to make our usual AP Top 25 projections in our normal "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today" column, we can certainly identify movement that is sure to occur once the new rankings are released Tuesday.
Oregon StateFanSided

Oregon football: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux play vs. Ohio State?

Oregon’s star pass rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux, left Saturday’s game against Fresno State with a lower leg injury. The Oregon Ducks were flying high in the early goings of their season-opening game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux introduced himself early in the game after recording a vicious strip-sack on quarterback Jake Haener. However, Thibodeaux would later leave the game with a lower left leg injury and was spotted in a walking boot.
Silex, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Fall Sports Preview: Owls cross-country team fully stocked

Silex, Mo. - To truly have a competitive cross-country squad, it has to have enough runners. That has been Silex coach Andy Mills’ biggest problem in his first two years. Year No. 3, however, has told a different story at the outset, and the upcoming season looks promising. “Our numbers...
Locust Grove, GAHenry County Daily Herald

Union Grove leads Henry cross country teams at the Into The Trail Invitational

Union Grove’s girls cross country team took runner-up honors at the Into The Trail Invitational at Locust Grove on Saturday. Gabby Parsons (20 minutes, 4.70 seconds), Carson Brantley (20:49.84) and Bianca Parsons (21:28.98) led the way in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively. Teammate Camryn Charles also was in the top 30 in 22nd at 23:52.65.

Comments / 0

Community Policy