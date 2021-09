The year of 2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, but for the St. Albert football team it was a year that led the Falcons to Cedar Falls. After staring last season 0-2, St. Albert won its next eight games before falling to Grundy Center at the UNI-Dome in the state semifinal. The bad news for the Falcons is the team graduated 12 sensational seniors, many in which played key roles in earning a trip to the dome.