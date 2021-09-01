NLR's Nick Smith makes top 10 of ESPN rankings

No two situations are ever truly alike, but this young-and-celebrated Memphis roster radiates its share of 2007-08 Kansas State vibes. As somebody that was on the K-State beat full time when the Wildcats managed to land the nation's top recruiting class that was headlined by two top 10 talents, it’s not difficult to cast Emoni Bates in the role of former No. 1 player in the country, Michael Beasley. Of course K-State didn’t have a dominant, NBA-bound big like Jalen Duren, but the Wildcats did manage to nab No. 7 overall prospect Bill Walker, one of the most athletic players in the class and an eventual pro. This Memphis squad is slightly more talented, but from a youth and star-power perspective things have a similar feel.