NLR's Nick Smith makes top 10 of ESPN rankings

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Little Rock guard Nick Smith Jr. jumped from an ESPN 4-star and the No. 35 prospect nationally to a 5-star and No. 6 overall in the 2022 class in ESPN’s updated rankings. The previously highest ranked in-state prospect in the ESPN rankings was Bobby Portis, who was the No....

Nick Smith, 2022 4-star, announces new top 8

Nick Smith Jr., a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Sherwood (Ark.) North Little Rock told On3 he has a new list of suitors. Smith will no longer consider the professional route and has cut the NBL and the Overtime Elite league. Memphis and Arkansas Pine-Bluff have been added as their replacements.
Florida Man: A Memphis comparison, FutureCast, Nick Smith

No two situations are ever truly alike, but this young-and-celebrated Memphis roster radiates its share of 2007-08 Kansas State vibes. As somebody that was on the K-State beat full time when the Wildcats managed to land the nation's top recruiting class that was headlined by two top 10 talents, it’s not difficult to cast Emoni Bates in the role of former No. 1 player in the country, Michael Beasley. Of course K-State didn’t have a dominant, NBA-bound big like Jalen Duren, but the Wildcats did manage to nab No. 7 overall prospect Bill Walker, one of the most athletic players in the class and an eventual pro. This Memphis squad is slightly more talented, but from a youth and star-power perspective things have a similar feel.
The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College football rankings: ESPN's FPI updates Top 25 teams

The official college football rankings — AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll — won’t come out until Tuesday due to Ole Miss and Louisville playing Monday night. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index updated its top 25 teams following the first Week 1 Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide remain No. 1...
Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Clemson’s Loss To Georgia

Clemson’s 10-3 loss to Georgia could have a lasting impact on their College Football Playoff chances, according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. It is tough to remember the last time a Clemson offense looked as inept as it did against the Bulldogs last night. The Tigers produced only one field goal and 180 yards of total offense. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times and his pick-six was responsible for the game’s only touchdown.
Joel Klatt argues for Kenneth Walker as player of the week over Bijan Robinson

It was a solid start to year two for Mel Tucker and Michigan State. Led by running back Kenneth Walker, the Spartans took down Northwestern on the road 38-21. Michigan State raced out to leads of 14-0 and 21-7 and never looked back, despite 14 points from Northwestern in the fourth quarter. Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt definitely took notice of Walker’s stellar performance.
Update on injury to Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially done for the day. The possible No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft exited Saturday’s game against Fresno State with an ankle injury. Thibodeaux was seen on the Ducks sideline in street clothes with a walking boot on in the third...
ESPN's Todd McShay makes comparison between Jones and Burrow

The New England Patriots took a chance on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones by selecting him with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and so far, the results have been encouraging. Jones impressed during training camp practices, joint practices versus the Eagles and Giants, as well as the...
Michael Irvin + Stephen A. Smith: Can ESPN Make it Happen?

ESPN is making moves with its morning show, "First Take,'' which stars the ubiquitous Dallas Cowboys fake-hater Stephen A. Smith. Could it also star the loquacious Cowboys real-lover Michael Irvin?. The facts: ESPN, and Smith himself, have pitched to the Hall-of-Fame receiver the idea of a daily show. Irvin, formerly...

