Congress & Courts

A Court Just Invalidated One of Trump’s Worst Environmental Rules

By Wes Siler
 5 days ago
One of the Trump administration’s most harmful environmental rules—the Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR), which eliminated clean water protections for 60 percent of America’s streams and 110 million acres of wetlands—was invalidated by a federal judge in Arizona on Monday. The ruling returns the country’s waterways to levels of protection established in 1986, and leaves the door open for the Biden administration to enact significantly tighter ones.

www.outsideonline.com

