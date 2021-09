Based on record new orders, a slowdown in the rate of growth looks to be temporary. After Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) released its August delivery and guidance update yesterday, investors immediately began selling. The company's American depositary shares dropped about 4% early in yesterday's trading, though they recovered most of that decline by the end of the day. And those shares are bouncing back more early Thursday, with gains of about 3.5% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT.