Welcome Back

Join Culture Coach Nikki Lerner for a Courageous Conversations presentation on Saturday, September 18, from 10:00 am-Noon at Salem United Methodist Church. Nikki Lerner is a culture coach, speaker, podcast host, artist, and author helping individuals and organizations move from monocultural to multicultural. With over 20+ years as a practitioner and leader in the area of multicultural work and life, her passion is to equip others with the inspiration and information needed to move one step closer towards healthy diversity. Nikki is a gifted leader, speaker, and musical artist who works with businesses and non-profits to help create multicultural environments moving people toward unity and understanding.
Comments / 0