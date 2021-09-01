Cancel
 5 days ago

Thank you for a fantastic start to the fall semester at PNW. As we walk around the campuses, we are thrilled to see faculty and students interacting in the classrooms, and students engaging throughout the hallways, cafeterias, study spaces, fitness centers and at events like the Welcome Week Rallies. If...

CollegesCollege Heights Herald

‘Welcome Back Bash’ reconnects PCAL faculty with students

Potter College of Arts and Letters held a “Welcome Back Bash” on Monday, Aug. 23, to introduce Potter College departments and professors to incoming students. Members of all Potter College departments presented information about their programs, majors, minors and various student organizations that represent the college. “I love being a...
Sutton, MAmillburysutton.com

Sutton Senior Center news and events: Welcome Back!

Even with cautionary protocol and procedures, the Sutton Senior Center participants are happy to return to their comfortable home-away-from-home. After a year-plus closure due to COVID-19, the center has reopened as safely as possible. To help reduce transmission of the virus, we once again are asked to wear masks while...
Educationkingsvillerecord.com

Kick off the school year with a smile: 3 back-to-school tips

(BPT) - It’s that time again: kids are going back to school. They are set with new clothes, school supplies, and a packed schedule. Whether your kids are attending school from home or returning to the classroom, things can get hectic when the school year kicks off. With everything going on, it’s important to keep oral health care top of mind.
CollegesUniversity Daily

Schovanec welcomes students back to campus

One of our goals at Texas Tech is to provide every student with what we call the signature educational experience. That extends well beyond the classroom and into every aspect of being a student at Texas Tech, from involvement in social and academic groups to cheering on our athletic teams. For the last 16 months, much of that has been put on hold or greatly diminished as we dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biglerville, PAGettysburg Times

Cancer fundraiser celebrates life

Relay for Life, an annual American Cancer Society of Adams County event, was held Saturday, Aug. 21, at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville. Although participation was low compared to past years, there was no lack of enthusiasm for the fundraiser celebrating and supporting the lives of cancer survivors, as well as to remember family and friends who lost their battle with the disease that affects so many.
ReligionWHAS 11

Great Day Live at Northeast Christian Church

To learn more about Northeast Christian Church, go to necchurch.org. To find out how you can Love the ‘Ville, go to lovetheville.org. You can stay connected through Northeast Anywhere by visiting northeast.live. GDL's Joann Dickson talks with JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio about Northeast Christian Church's partnership with JCPS to...
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Psychic Medium Fundraiser Sept. 19 Benefits Team Framingham Runners & Call2Talk

FRAMINGHAM – The United Way of Tri-County and seven Team Framingham Boston Marathon Runners are teaming up for a unique fundraising event. An Evening with Psychic Medium Stephanie McBride has been rescheduled to Sunday September 19 due to the forecasted hurricane Henri. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Amazing Things Art Center, 160 Hollis Street in Framingham, doors open at 3:45 p.m.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Courageous Conversations

Join Culture Coach Nikki Lerner for a Courageous Conversations presentation on Saturday, September 18, from 10:00 am-Noon at Salem United Methodist Church. Nikki Lerner is a culture coach, speaker, podcast host, artist, and author helping individuals and organizations move from monocultural to multicultural. With over 20+ years as a practitioner and leader in the area of multicultural work and life, her passion is to equip others with the inspiration and information needed to move one step closer towards healthy diversity. Nikki is a gifted leader, speaker, and musical artist who works with businesses and non-profits to help create multicultural environments moving people toward unity and understanding.
EducationArchDaily

Open Call: studio • mOOO 2nd online workshop scholarships 2021 (Winter)

Open Call: studio • mOOO 2nd online workshop scholarships 2021 winter. mOOO offers some online workshop scholarships to proactive individuals who seek to explore the architecture boundaries with a relentless curiosity in the fields of Digital Design and Research and Narrative-driven Design and Research. To enter the mOOO scholarship competition,...
Hayden, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

UGM thrift store opens

The Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store opened Thursday at 7761 Government Way in Hayden. “It’s an exciting day for the community and for the UGM Center for Women and Children,” said Executive Director Phil Altmeyer. He thanked supporters for helping the store to open debt-free. “All proceeds will support our...
Educationrossford.com

Students receive ‘blessing of the backpacks’ at All Saints

Father Tony Recker, pastor of All Saints Catholic Church, blesses the students and their backpacks with holy water as the new school year begins. Along with this annual tradition, All Saints students and their families had the opportunity on Sunday, August 22, to meet their teachers and new principal Stephanie Lenkey, and visit their classrooms. August 25 was the first day of classes this year.
Charitiesnorthcountrynow.com

Welcome back with a free book

Danielle Spicer, the new literary specialist for grades 7-8, helps Jacob Joseph Zachary Lafave select a free book at Back to School Night held Aug. 23 at Ogdensburg Free Academy. The event provided free school supplies, books, hygiene products, and snacks, hosted by "A Little Something More," OFA's school-run pantry. NCNow photo.
Chattanooga, TNtheutcecho.com

Welcome Week is Back Again

Every year students at UTC are welcomed back to campus with a week of events designed to encourage engagement and involvement with various departments and organizations across campus. As time progressed, many Welcome Week events have become University traditions, giving new and returning students something to look forward to as...
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Welcome Back Panthers

Anyone and everyone can be a part of SRSLY – both youth and adults! You can get involved as an individual or as a representative of a business, organization, club, group, etc. As a part of SRSLY, you will receive:. A chance to make a positive impact and take a...

