Six story apartment proposed for Duling School property

The City of Faribault is requesting proposals from qualified developers and/or development teams for the redevelopment of City-owned property located at 217 Mill Street. The entire site covers 8.83 acres on 9 parcels; however the primary redevelopment area consists of approximately 2.8 acres. This property is located in a prime location on the southeast corner of Division Street and T.H. 60, and is within walking distance of the Central Business District/local Downtown Historic District. This site is also included in the recently adopted Downtown Master Plan, which envisions the site as a mix of residential uses.
