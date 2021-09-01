Outlook On The Cellulose Fibers Global Market To 2026 - By Fiber Type, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulose Fibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellulose fibers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Cellulose fiber refers to a natural or artificial fiber that is manufactured using wood pulp. It can also be produced using esters of leaves, wood and barks of the plants and other plant-based materials. The other natural fibers are obtained from cotton, jute, flax, hemp and ramie, whereas artificial fibers majorly include lyocell, viscose and modal. These fibers are extremely light-weight and exhibit high moisture absorbency and strength, owing to which they are majorly used for manufacturing fabrics, home textiles, biocomposites, polymer composites and chemical filters.Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness has facilitated the demand for biodegradable fabrics, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Cellulose fibers are primarily manufactured using wood pulp, which is skin-friendly, biodegradable and environment-friendly in nature, owing to which they are widely adopted in the textile industry. Additionally, increasing product utilization for manufacturing industrial textiles, such as curtains and upholstery, along with advancements, such as the utilization of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) to enhance the mechanical properties, biocompatibility and biodegradability of cellulose fibers, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of plant-based sources in place of petrochemicals, coupled with expanding industrial applications, easy availability of raw materials, and cost-effectiveness of these fibers, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CFF GmbH & Co. KG, China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Kelheim Fibres, Lenzing AG, Sateri Holdings Ltd., Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Fulida Co. Ltd., etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cellulose Fibers Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Fiber Type6.1 Natural Cellulose Fibers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Cotton Fibers6.1.2.2 Jute Fibers6.1.2.3 Wood Fibers6.1.2.4 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Man-made Cellulose Fibers6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Viscose Fibers6.2.2.2 Lyocell Fibers6.2.2.3 Modal Fibers6.2.2.4 Others6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Apparels7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Home Textiles7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Medical and Hygiene7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Indicators 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 CFF GmbH & Co. KG13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2 China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Daicel Corporation13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.4 Eastman Chemical Company13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Grasim Industries Ltd.13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Kelheim Fibres13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.8 Lenzing AG13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9 Sateri Holdings Ltd.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11 Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.12 Zhejiang Fulida Co. Ltd.13.3.12.1 Company Overview13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odqm7c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-cellulose-fibers-global-market-to-2026---by-fiber-type-application-and-region-301367314.html

SOURCE Research and Markets