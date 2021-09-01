Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Outlook On The Cellulose Fibers Global Market To 2026 - By Fiber Type, Application And Region

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulose Fibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellulose fibers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Cellulose fiber refers to a natural or artificial fiber that is manufactured using wood pulp. It can also be produced using esters of leaves, wood and barks of the plants and other plant-based materials. The other natural fibers are obtained from cotton, jute, flax, hemp and ramie, whereas artificial fibers majorly include lyocell, viscose and modal. These fibers are extremely light-weight and exhibit high moisture absorbency and strength, owing to which they are majorly used for manufacturing fabrics, home textiles, biocomposites, polymer composites and chemical filters.Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness has facilitated the demand for biodegradable fabrics, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Cellulose fibers are primarily manufactured using wood pulp, which is skin-friendly, biodegradable and environment-friendly in nature, owing to which they are widely adopted in the textile industry. Additionally, increasing product utilization for manufacturing industrial textiles, such as curtains and upholstery, along with advancements, such as the utilization of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) to enhance the mechanical properties, biocompatibility and biodegradability of cellulose fibers, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of plant-based sources in place of petrochemicals, coupled with expanding industrial applications, easy availability of raw materials, and cost-effectiveness of these fibers, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CFF GmbH & Co. KG, China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Kelheim Fibres, Lenzing AG, Sateri Holdings Ltd., Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Fulida Co. Ltd., etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cellulose Fibers Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Fiber Type6.1 Natural Cellulose Fibers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Cotton Fibers6.1.2.2 Jute Fibers6.1.2.3 Wood Fibers6.1.2.4 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Man-made Cellulose Fibers6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Viscose Fibers6.2.2.2 Lyocell Fibers6.2.2.3 Modal Fibers6.2.2.4 Others6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Apparels7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Home Textiles7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Medical and Hygiene7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Indicators 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 CFF GmbH & Co. KG13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2 China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Daicel Corporation13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.4 Eastman Chemical Company13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Grasim Industries Ltd.13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Kelheim Fibres13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.8 Lenzing AG13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9 Sateri Holdings Ltd.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11 Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.12 Zhejiang Fulida Co. Ltd.13.3.12.1 Company Overview13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odqm7c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-cellulose-fibers-global-market-to-2026---by-fiber-type-application-and-region-301367314.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Natural Fiber#Market Trends#Key Market#Cellulose Fiber#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Lyocell#Biocomposites#China Bambro Textile#Daicel Corporation#Grasim Industries Ltd#Kelheim Fibres#Lenzing Ag#Sateri Holdings Ltd#Zhejiang Fulida Co Ltd#Swot Analysis#Cff Gmbh Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Aerosol Valves Market (2021 To 2026) - By Container Type, Product Type, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerosol Valves Market Research Report by Container Type (Glass and Metal), by Product Type (Continuous Spray Valve and Metering Valve), by Application, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Marketsbostonnews.net

High Purity Quartz Market Demand And Opportunities

Used in various industries, high purity quartz is one such essential material that has very few rich and high-grade resources worldwide. From silicone metal ingots which are processed before being used in the semi-conductor market, high quality quartz is finding increased application in high temperature lighting such as halogen and mercury lamps and also metal halide lamps for car headlights. Also, increasing demand to reduce carbon footprint- solar projects gaining traction, in turn, fuelling the global high purity quartz market. However, this is only a perfunctory.
BusinessRebel Yell

Power Electronics market Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) 2021-2027

The global Power Electronics market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market worldwide, from various angles, such as from the key player’s point, geological regions, types of product and application. This Power Electronics report highlights the key driving factors, constraint, opportunities, challenges in the competitive market. It also offers thorough Power Electronics analysis on the market stake, classification, and revenue projection. The Power Electronics market report delivers market status from the reader’s point of view, providing certain market stats and business intuitions. The global Power Electronics industry includes historical and futuristic data related to the industry. It also includes company information of each market player, capacity, profit, Power Electronics product information, price, and so on.
BusinessRebel Yell

Smart Factory market Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) 2021-2027

The global Smart Factory market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market worldwide, from various angles, such as from the key player’s point, geological regions, types of product and application. This Smart Factory report highlights the key driving factors, constraint, opportunities, challenges in the competitive market. It also offers thorough Smart Factory analysis on the market stake, classification, and revenue projection. The Smart Factory market report delivers market status from the reader’s point of view, providing certain market stats and business intuitions. The global Smart Factory industry includes historical and futuristic data related to the industry. It also includes company information of each market player, capacity, profit, Smart Factory product information, price, and so on.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Nuclear Energy Service Market May Set New Growth Story | Major Giants BHI Energy, Intertek, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Fortum

The recent research publication on Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Intertek Group plc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Fortum, TWI Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, EnergySolutions LLC, BHI Energy, Smart Nuclear Energy Solutions & VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland etc.
Industrybostonnews.net

Shipping Logistics Market Is Booming Worldwide | BDP, CEVA Logistics, Damco

The latest launched report on Worldwide Shipping Logistics Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Worldwide Shipping Logistics. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, C.H.Robinson, Rhenus, Agility, Allcargo Logistics, APL Logistics, DB Schenker, BDP International, CEVA Logistics, Damco, Expeditors, FedEx Supply Chain, Gati, Hitachi Transport System, Hub Group, Hyundai Glovis, Imperial Logistics, J.B.Hunt, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, Menlo Worldwide Logistics, Mitsubishi Logistics, NFI, Nippon Express, Panalpina, Ryder, Sankyu & UPS.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market By Application, Aircraft Type, Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type And Region - Global Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis), Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Tinnitus Medical Devices Market Size and Market Growth by 2026

DelveInsight's Tinnitus Medical Devices Market Report, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report deliver an in-depth understanding of Trocars and Access Devices and the historical and forecasted Trocars and Access Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Some of...
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market

The report “Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, By Type (Steel Rims and Composite Rims), By Application (Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Distributed Energy Generation, Data Centers, and Others (Transportation, Spacecraft, and Military)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global flywheel energy storage market is projected to grow from US$ 343.2 Million in 2020 to US$ 660.7 Million by 2029. Increasing automobile sector and use of flywheel energy storage system application over conventional energy source is a factor propelling growth of the global flywheel energy storage system market. In addition, government initiatives to promote advanced energy storage is boosting growth of the global flywheel energy storage market over forecast period. Increasing applications of flywheel energy storage system in cloud-base data centers and exploding electrical vehicle sector are expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global flywheel energy storage market.
Carsgetmarketreport.com

Global To Be At The Top Of Innovation In The Automotive 48V System Market

Fleet electrification is on the anvil. The 1st wave in the form of 48V technology says it all. The two basic advantages of automotive 48V system are enhanced acceleration and reduced emissions. Also, new-fangled battery systems do make way for additional power for running upgraded safety systems and infotainment in the vehicles.
Industrycuereport.com

Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market awareness Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2026

Market Study Report presents an extensive report on Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market that offers qualitative information about prevailing trends and a detailed analysis of the growth trajectory of this industry. It also includes a study of the historical data and detailed statistics that will help determine the future scope of the industry in terms of commercialization opportunities.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Massage Guns Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Technology, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Massage Guns Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy