Korda Sisters Hope to Recapture Solheim Cup Magic on Home Soil

Nelly Korda of Team United States celebrates with her sister Jessica Korda after Nelly secured the gold medal on the 18th green during the final round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki CC on Aug 7, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images)

Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda, golf’s most famous sisters, ended the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland with a combined 6-0-2 record, contributing seven of Team USA’s 13.5 points.

It’s a new year, but the Kordas will look to continue their Solheim Cup magic, this time on home soil at the Inverness Club.

“We are on home soil and the crowds are rooting for you, so there’s more eyes on Team USA but we are all embracing this,” said Nelly, a three-time LPGA Tour champion in 2021 and the current No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

“There is honestly nothing like a Solheim Cup with the crowds, the energy, the hype that we all have.

“I feel like we are the underdogs because they [Team Europe] are the ones defending. We’re ready for Saturday.”

Team USA captain Pat Hurst is utilizing what’s called a Pod System, a formula created by 2008 Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger. The system silos 12 players into three four-person units. The Korda sisters are paired with Megan Khang and Ally Ewing. The fab four is led by assistant captain Stacy Lewis, and the group has given themselves the nickname “Chesnee’s Girls,” in honor of Stacy’s daughter.

The Pods are meant to bolster a sense of country and team.

“We’re leaving a lot of it up to the captains,” Jessica said. “We are here for however we can contribute, and we will obviously contribute as best we can.

“This is a completely different golf course, different team and different year, so we’ll do our best to see what we have and enjoy ourselves while doing it.”

Solheim Cup Schedule

FORMATS: Sat: Foursomes, Fourball; Sun: Foursomes, Fourball; Mon: Singles

TELEVISION: Sat: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-2:30 p.m. (NBC), 2:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sun: 7 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12-1:30 p.m. (NBC), 1:30-5:30 (Golf Channel); Mon: 12-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Material from LPGA Tour Communications, including press releases and tournament media notes, was used to file this report.