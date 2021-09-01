Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Korda Sisters Hope to Recapture Solheim Cup Magic on Home Soil

By Kevin Reid
Posted by 
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIX5H_0bk3aQkS00
Nelly Korda of Team United States celebrates with her sister Jessica Korda after Nelly secured the gold medal on the 18th green during the final round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki CC on Aug 7, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images)

Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda, golf’s most famous sisters, ended the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland with a combined 6-0-2 record, contributing seven of Team USA’s 13.5 points.

It’s a new year, but the Kordas will look to continue their Solheim Cup magic, this time on home soil at the Inverness Club.

“We are on home soil and the crowds are rooting for you, so there’s more eyes on Team USA but we are all embracing this,” said Nelly, a three-time LPGA Tour champion in 2021 and the current No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

“There is honestly nothing like a Solheim Cup with the crowds, the energy, the hype that we all have.

“I feel like we are the underdogs because they [Team Europe] are the ones defending. We’re ready for Saturday.”

Team USA captain Pat Hurst is utilizing what’s called a Pod System, a formula created by 2008 Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger. The system silos 12 players into three four-person units. The Korda sisters are paired with Megan Khang and Ally Ewing. The fab four is led by assistant captain Stacy Lewis, and the group has given themselves the nickname “Chesnee’s Girls,” in honor of Stacy’s daughter.

The Pods are meant to bolster a sense of country and team.

“We’re leaving a lot of it up to the captains,” Jessica said. “We are here for however we can contribute, and we will obviously contribute as best we can.

“This is a completely different golf course, different team and different year, so we’ll do our best to see what we have and enjoy ourselves while doing it.”

Solheim Cup Schedule

FORMATS: Sat: Foursomes, Fourball; Sun: Foursomes, Fourball; Mon: Singles

TELEVISION: Sat: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-2:30 p.m. (NBC), 2:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sun: 7 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12-1:30 p.m. (NBC), 1:30-5:30 (Golf Channel); Mon: 12-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Material from LPGA Tour Communications, including press releases and tournament media notes, was used to file this report.

Comments / 0

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

490
Followers
227
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#2008 Ryder Cup#Golf Tournament#Team Usa#The Inverness Club#A Pod System#Golf Channel#Nbc#Lpga Tour Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tommy Fleetwood loses PGA Tour card then fires shots at Pep Guardiola

Tommy Fleetwood may have lost his PGA Tour card after an indifferent run of results on the circuit but he returned to form on the European Tour with a runner-up finish behind Nicolai Hojgaard at the Italian Open on Sunday. Fleetwood drained a 15-foot putt for birdie at the final...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Controversial Putt Causes Solheim Cup Drama

It wouldn’t be a Solheim Cup without controversy and drama, and, at the 13th hole, we saw just that. Putting for eagle, Nelly Korda left her putt overhanging the hole. As the American sunk to her knees, her opponent, Madelene Sagstrom, threw the ball back to her. As play moved...
GolfYardbarker

Patrick Cantlay, girlfriend Nikki Guidish celebrate after Tour Championship win

Patrick Cantlay capped off an incredible season on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, and his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him as always. Cantlay finished 20-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. After he held off Jon Rahm with a birdie at the 18th, Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish shared a victory kiss.
GolfMiami Herald

Patrick Cantlay wins FedEx Cup; Europe leads Solheim Cup

Patrick Cantlay delivered the goods again, this time with a 6-iron instead of a putter. “Patty Ice” was just as clutch with a $15 million shot that allowed him to hold off Jon Rahm and win the FedEx Cup on Sunday. In a tense duel with the world’s No. 1...
GolfLPGA

2021 Solheim Cup By the Numbers

Amy Mills is the Senior Manager of Statistical Research for the LPGA. She has worked as a sports journalist for 7 years. Prior to her role at the LPGA, Amy was a Statistical Analyst for ESPN, providing scores, statistics, and analysis to all ESPN platforms. The 17th edition of the...
GolfPosted by
The Independent

USA home advantage and Nelly Korda set to shine – Solheim Cup talking points

Europe will attempt to retain the Solheim Cup when they take on the United States at Inverness Club in Toledo.Here, the PA news agency looks at four talking points ahead of the biennial contest from September 4-6.How much of a home advantage will the United States enjoy?The United States have a formidable record on home soil in normal circumstances, losing just once, in Colorado in 2013, and Europe’s task has been made even harder with coronavirus travel restrictions meaning very few fans will be able to travel to Toledo. US-based Europeans will hopefully be able to make themselves heard, but...
Tennisgolfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet fellow athlete Kelley Cahill

It really has been a fantastic and memorable year for Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill both on and off the golf course. He became the US Open champion in June after securing a dramatic victory at Torrey Pines. This was his sixth win on the PGA Tour and he has now won an event every year since 2017.
SportsGolf Channel

Solheim Cup recaps: Euros lead, 5 1/2-2 1/2, after Day 1 fourballs

Team USA tried to fight back from their slow morning-foursomes start but could only grab two points in the afternoon fourball matches at the 17th Solheim Cup. The European team leads, 5 1/2 - 2 1/2, after Day 1 at Inverness Club, which featured seven of eight matches going to No. 18.
Ohio StateDerrick

Lewis goes home to Ohio for Solheim Cup as assistant captain

Stacy Lewis is returning to her hometown in Ohio for the Solheim Cup, just not as a player. U.S. captain Pat Hurst filled out her team Monday with four picks, two of them Solheim Cup rookies who have never won on the LPGA Tour. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Controversy benefits Nelly Korda as Europe dominate on day one of Solheim Cup

World number one Nelly Korda benefited from a controversial ruling as the United States looked to fight back from an early deficit in the 17th Solheim Cup.Playing alongside Ally Ewing in the afternoon fourballs, Korda’s eagle putt on the 13th stopped on the edge of the hole, but her ball was swiftly picked up by Europe’s Madelene Sagstrom, conceding a birdie.However, Sagstrom was deemed to have not waited long enough and Korda was credited with an eagle to win the hole and move one up.It wouldn't be a Solheim Cup week without a little bit of controversy...😮Was the correct decision...
GolfLPGA

Annika Brings Down-Home Experiences To Junior Solheim Cup Team

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. Can you imagine what they’re thinking? For a 16- or 17-year-old girl, the fear of embarrassment - the idea of saying the wrong thing, being awkward, eating with the wrong fork, spilling a glass of water, stumbling over your words in the middle of a question, doing something silly – is a fate worse than death. Mortification is a horror that teenagers fight to avoid. So, when they come face-to-face with one of their idols, they freeze. Better to stand quietly and look stupid than open your mouth and remove all doubt, as the old saying goes. You see it all the time. A kid freezes when they see their favorite musician, artist or athlete. Suddenly the idea of saying hello or asking for a photo is absurd. No matter how chatty they were just seconds ago, teenagers become mute upon close contact with their heroes. So, can you imagine what the European Junior Solheim Cup members did the first time they had a Zoom call with their captain, Annika Sorenstam?
Sportsgolfmagic.com

Emily Pedersen to play against USA caddie AND boyfriend in Solheim Cup singles

In an extraordinary set of circumstances, Team Europe's Emily Pedersen is set to play against Danielle Kang and her long-time boyfriend Olly Brett in the Solheim Cup singles. Brett caddies for Kang, so there was always a chance that he would come up against his partner Pedersen in Ohio, but they have incredibly been drawn against each other in the Monday singles.
Sportsdallassun.com

Europe holds 2-point lead over USA at Solheim Cup

Team USA made a modest gain on its rival in Sunday's foursomes and four-ball, but Team Europe held onto the Solheim Cup lead at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Europe leads 9-7 in points entering Monday's 12 singles matches. The Americans won three of the morning's four foursome matches beforethe...
Toledo, OHWTOL-TV

Inverness Club hopeful for more large tournaments after Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the things about the Inverness Club is that they have always been wanting to host major championship golf tournaments. That's what this week is really about, being able to set themselves up for the future. Dr. Greg Kasper, Inverness Club president, said that the Solheim...

Comments / 0

Community Policy