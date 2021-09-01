Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against HyreCar Inc.

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) - Get HyreCar, Inc. Report ("HyreCar") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired HyreCar securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired HyreCar securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/hyrecar-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hyrecar

HyreCar operates a web-based marketplace that allows car and fleet owners to rent their cars to Uber, Lyft and other gig economy service drivers. HyreCar operates a platform that connects gig drivers with automobiles, while also providing insurance and tactical support. HyreCar earns revenues from two revenue share fees (one from the driver and one from the owner) as well as fees for driver insurance, with the insurance fee representing a large (if not majority) percentage of the revenue generated by each transaction.

The Class Period commences on May 14, 2021. On May 13, 2021, after the market had closed, HyreCar issued a press release which stated that the company had achieved "Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results" for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The release stated that HyreCar's insurance deposits had more than doubled during the quarter to $1.7 million, while the amount of HyreCar's insurance reserve (which indicates the amount of claims incurred but not yet paid) had declined more than 17% since year end to $1.7 million.

The truth about HyreCar's insurance revenue was revealed on August 10, 2021. After the market closed, HyreCar issued a press release announcing deeply disappointing results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, including net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the same period the prior year. Furthermore, HyreCar's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.1 million (four times higher than the $1.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss experienced in the second quarter of 2020) and its gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was just $0.8 million (less than one third HyreCar's gross profit in the second quarter of 2020), with a gross profit margin of just 24%.

Following this news, the price of HyreCar stock fell nearly 50% in a single day to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result of the above, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA and net loss trajectories.

HyreCar investors may, no later than October 26, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005751/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Hyrecar Inc#Class Actions#Hyrecar Inc#Hyre#Hyrecar Inc#Uber Lyft#Ebitda#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. F/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - ATIP

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC") and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-04349, is on behalf of persons and entities that: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting. Plaintiffs pursue claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SPPI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 1, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Generac Holdings Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Generac Class Action Lawsuit - GNRC

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdings Inc. Report securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 19, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Generac class action lawsuit. The Generac class action lawsuit charges Generac and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Generac class action lawsuit - captioned Khami v. Generac Holdings Inc., No. 21-cv-06777 - was commenced on August 20, 2021 in the Central District of California and is assigned to Judge Stephen V. Wilson. A similar lawsuit, Procter v. Generac Holdings Inc., No. 21-cv- 07009, is also pending in the Central District of California.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ, LOTZW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $1,150,000 that they have until September 7, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against CarLotz, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOTZ, LOTZW), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Forte Biosciences, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Forte Biosciences, Inc. ("Forte" or "the Company") (FBRX) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, RAVN, RFL, STMP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2021 , New York—Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) American Depository Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Yalla investors have until October 12, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) - Get HyreCar, Inc. Report securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. HyreCar operates a web-based marketplace that allows car and fleet owners to rent their cars to Uber, Lyft, and other gig economy service drivers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (SPPI) - Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 1, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). SelectQuote investors have until October 15, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of those who acquired Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report securities from September 14, 2020 through August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 26, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 10, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (YMM) - Get Full Truck Alliance Report securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SAVA DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it filed a class action lawsuit charging Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Purchasers of Cassava Sciences common stock between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 26, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit. The Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit was commenced on August 27, 2021 in the Western District of Texas and is captioned Brazeau v. Cassava Sciences, Inc., 21-cv-00751.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Yalla Group Limited And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or "the Company") (NYSE: YALA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GNRC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Generac Holdings Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdings Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gnrc.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder For Rekor Systems, Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor") f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) ("Novume") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
TheStreet

Federman & Sherwood File First Class Action Lawsuit In Oklahoma City Against T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on behalf of T-Mobile customers impacted by the recently announced data breach of T-Mobile's systems. Investigations into the breach revealed that cybercriminals were able to access the following highly confidential information:
Stockspulse2.com

SQBG Stock: 53.22% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) increased 53.22% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) increased 53.22% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to a Bloomberg report that Jessica Simpson’s family is offering to buy her name from bankruptcy for $65 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Synopsys Insider Sold Over $3.34 million in Company Stock

Roy Vallee, Director at Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), made a large insider sell on August 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, showed that Roy Vallee sold 10,000 Synopsys shares, for a total of $3,339,964. Following the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy