Umatilla County, OR

Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations double as more than 95% of all cases come from unvaccinated

By BRYCE DOLE, NICK ROSENBERGER East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 5 days ago

PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s weekly COVID-19 vaccinations have more than doubled since mid-June, according to data from the health department. In addition, new state data shows that people who have been vaccinated are less likely to get the virus. More than 95% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1 to Aug. 26 were among people who have yet to get the shot, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

