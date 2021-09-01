Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations double as more than 95% of all cases come from unvaccinated
PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s weekly COVID-19 vaccinations have more than doubled since mid-June, according to data from the health department. In addition, new state data shows that people who have been vaccinated are less likely to get the virus. More than 95% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1 to Aug. 26 were among people who have yet to get the shot, according to the Oregon Health Authority.www.eastoregonian.com
