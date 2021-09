A silly question? But think about it. Research reported July 29 by the USDA Wildlife Services on blood samples from over 600 deer in Illinois, New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania showed 40% having SARSCoV 2 antibodies. That’s the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that ate America from 2019 through 2021 — and is still chewing. It also helped tarnish the political careers of two presidents, several governors, and at least one Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and advisor to presidents. On top of that, it made fools out of folks that tried to explain it. I hope I’m not on THAT ship!