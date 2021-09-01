Cancel
Energy Industry

UAE Diesel Genset Markets, 2021-2027 - Above 1000 KVA, 750.1-1000 KVA, 375.1-750 KVA, 75.1-375 KVA, Up To 75 KVA

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Verticals, Industrial, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the UAE Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The UAE diesel genset market is anticipated to witness modest growth during the forecast period. Diesel gensets in UAE are heavily deployed across various applications such as industrial, commercial, and transportation, among others, to provide a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

The growing electricity demand supported by the country's economic diversification plans such as UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, along with the rising number of ongoing industrial projects such as the Hail and Ghasha Sour Gas Development, Sharjah Liquefied Natural Gas Import Terminal, Vision Hydra Executive, Rosewood Dubai, Taweelah Desalination Plant are the key factors, which would drive the market for diesel gensets in UAE in the coming years.

The outburst of coronavirus has adversely impacted the country's diesel genset market in 2020 as the government imposed a nation-wide lockdown which has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel genset systems. However, recovery is expected in market revenues from the year 2021.

A gradual opening of economic activities and supply chain returning to normalcy would positively influence the diesel genset market of UAE in the coming years. Rapid industrialization has resulted in the increasing demand for a continuous and reliable source of electricity, which is expected to drive the diesel genset market in the coming years.

Further, Dubai's Industrial Strategy 2030, Plan Abu Dhabi 2030, Fujairah Plan 2040, UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 are a few of the government initiatives which aims at developing and strengthening public sectors such as water supply, housing, transportation, infrastructure, and tourism, creating a huge demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities, leading to a surge in demand for diesel gensets in the UAE.Diesel gensets with a rating 75.1kVA - 375kVA, which are majorly deployed as power backup systems in the hospitality, tourism, entertainment, and commercial sectors, account for the major market revenue share and are expected to retain their dominance over the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the UAE government's initiatives, such as UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Smart City Project, are expected to attract a considerable amount of investment of around $500 billion by 2030 in the manufacturing, logistics, and industrial sectors, thereby driving the demand for diesel genset market in the coming years.UAE diesel genset market report comprehensively covers the diesel genset market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the diesel genset market on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1. Report Description2.2. Key Highlights of The Report2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation2.4. Research Methodology2.5. Assumptions

3. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview3.1. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F3.2. Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Shares, By Countries 2020 & 2027F3.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Countries 2017-2027F

4. UAE Diesel Genset Market Overview4.1. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F4.2. UAE Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 20204.3. UAE Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces4.4. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Regions, 2020 & 2027F

5. UAE Diesel Genset Market Dynamics5.1. Impact Analysis5.2. Market Drivers5.3. Market Restraints

6. UAE Diesel Genset Market Trends

7. UAE Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings7.1. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F7.2. UAE Diesel Genset Market Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2020 & 2027F7.3. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By kVA Ratings, 2017-2027F7.3.1. UAE Up to 75 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F7.3.2. UAE 75.1-375 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F7.3.3. UAE 375.1-750 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F7.3.4. UAE 750.1-1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F7.3.5. UAE Above 1000 kVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F

8. UAE Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications8.1. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Applications, 2020 & 2027F8.1.1. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2017-2027F8.1.2. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2017-2027F8.1.3. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2017-2027F8.1.4. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Transportation & Infrastructure Application, 2017-2027F

9. UAE Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions9.1. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Abu Dhabi Region, 2017-2027F9.2. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Dubai Region, 2017-2027F9.3. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Rest of Emirates Region, 2017-2027F

10. UAE Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

11. UAE Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics11.1. UAE Up to 75 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 201911.2. UAE 75.1 - 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 201911.3. UAE Above 375 kVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2019

12. UAE Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment12.1. UAE Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2027F12.2. UAE Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2027F

13. UAE Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape13.1. UAE Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters13.2. UAE Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters13.3. UAE Diesel Genset Market Revenues Share, By Company, 2020

14. Company Profiles14.1. Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment Co.14.2. Caterpillar Inc.14.3. Cummins Middle East FZE.14.4. Aksa Power Generation14.5. Himoinsa Middle East, FZE14.6. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited14.7. Aggreko PLC.14.8. Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.14.9. Kohler Co.14.10. MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yesgvr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-diesel-genset-markets-2021-2027---above-1000-kva-750-1-1000-kva-375-1-750-kva-75-1-375-kva-up-to-75-kva-301367319.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

