Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Want Next-Gen Versions in 2021, But Can’t Promise Them

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developer of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, has updated everyone on when the game will be coming to the next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5. And the update is that they’re hoping to get the next-gen version of the game out by the end of 2021, but they can’t guarantee it. This is probably because they learned the very hard way from the game’s initial launch that it’s better to wait and work on it some more than launch it before it’s ready.

