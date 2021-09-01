Psychonauts 2: How To Unlock Bonus Outfits | Alternate Costumes Guide
Make a statement and unlock alternate costumes for Raz in Psychonauts 2. There are four outfits total you can swap between, but this feature is only available after you’ve completed the game. You’ll be able to change into your classic costume from Psychonauts 1, or put on one of the various suits you’ll briefly wear as part of the story in the sequel. Swapping between them is easy, and we’ll show off all the extra costumes in the full guide below.gameranx.com
Comments / 0