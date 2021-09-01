Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Collectibles In Cassie’s Collection | 100% Guide
The twisted libraries of Cassie’s Collection can be a tricky place to hunt down all her collectibles. The level forks at two different paths, and both of them are pretty enormous — you’ll have to check out tricky platforming across books, then enter a paper recreation of Cassie’s criminal past in the harbor area. The dockside is so big, its pretty easy to lose track of all the collectibles (and figments) floating around. You’ll have to search everywhere to get them, and some can only be earned after you return through the Collective Unconscious.gameranx.com
Comments / 0