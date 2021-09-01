Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Collectibles In Fatherland Follies | 100% Guide

Twelve Minutes is more mysterious than it first appears. You’re trapped in a Time Loop, and everything seemingly resets at the end of your time limit. But, there are a few things that actually do change subtly as you progress. You’ll have to look carefully — more than one object changes as you go through the story, but one you might not notice is the paintings. There are three paintings that change as you progress in the story, and there are achievements related to each one. If you can manage to view all the different versions of the paintings, you’ll get an achievement. And we’re going to explain how to get all three.