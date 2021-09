We've never wanted to be transported into a TV show more than in the first episode of Nine Perfect Strangers. The new Hulu series from David E. Kelley, based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, follows the nine guests of Tranquillum House, an exclusive wellness resort run by a Russian guru named Masha, played by Nicole Kidman. Though Masha's methods are pretty intense, requiring guests to give up all electronics and at one point dig their own graves, the gorgeous forest and amenities offered at the retreat make us wonder if downing a few smoothies would be worth 10 days of luxurious rest.