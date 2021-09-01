When there's a will, there's a way: Building the foundation for municipal EV infrastructure

The transition toward electric vehicles received a boost with the Senate’s passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that included myriad provisions that would increase funding and policy support for the domestic electric battery and vehicle industries and for the buildout of a national electric vehicle charging network. While the legislation tries to solve some of the long-standing challenges that have inhibited widespread adoption of electric vehicles, it falls short of what President Biden has argued is needed to meet his goal of net-zero emissions for the transportation sector by 2035.