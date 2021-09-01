Letter from the Editor: Enjoying Life

It was fall of 2002 in the Blue Ridge mountains, the perfect time of the year – football season! The “Band that Shakes the Southland” began to play, and the music took over the crowd – It’s time! It’s my time to run out onto the field to perform. The cannons fired off and my adrenaline kicked in. The stadium was packed full of orange and purple pride, eighty thousand Clemson Tiger fans chanting as one, and a small ginger-haired girl who embarked on her first dream. That’s me, nothing but sparkles and smiles, oh and a baton in my hand, of course. As I posed there as big and as bold as I could, more ready than ever to twirl my little heart out as I listened to the instruments sing, all I could think to myself was, “I was made for this!”