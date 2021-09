Eric Wagner (Trouble/The Skull/Blackfinger) recently passed away at the age of 62 after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia. Ahead of his hospitalization, he had been fronting The Skull on tour with The Obsessed, a tour which The Skull dropped off of earlier in August because of COVID concerns. Not long after, The Obsessed's leader, Wino, cancelled his Psycho Las Vegas set, but for the opposite reason -- he was opposed to the festival requiring masks indoors. He issued a lengthy statement at the time, saying, "This virus I believe was created as a depopulation tool, and the fear associated with it as a means to subjugate and enslave you and I, the common people. I cannot, in good conscious, perform my music in an environment that is designed to take away individuality, civil liberties and free will."