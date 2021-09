Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Some Rappahannock News readers seem to take umbrage to the wit and creativity of the “Respect Rappahannock” sign. In this polarized political climate we are now living in, it is so common to demonize anything someone else says, writes or does. We seem to have lost respect and civility to someone’s opposing views and react against them with accusations and hostility.