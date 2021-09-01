NMIBF thanks sponsors, supporters of first fundraiser
The Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation successfully held its first fundraiser, thanks to the event’s sponsors, participants, and volunteers. The NMIBF held the Michelob Ultra 4-Mile Run For Taste and Pokka 4-Mile Sunset Run last Saturday with 60 runners signing up for the event, which was sponsored by Michelob Ultra, Pokka, the Marianas Visitors Authority, Northern Marianas Athletics, and Latte Built.www.saipantribune.com
Comments / 0