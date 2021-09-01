NMIBF thanks sponsors, supporters of first fundraiser

Fans are expressing their support, and love, for an athletic power couple who both made it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Hunter Woodhall, a 22-year-old sprinter and two-time Paralympic medallist, who is dating 20-year-old Team USA Olympic long jumper Tara Davis, is currently in Tokyo, where he is competing for gold.However, the sprinter’s journey to Japan with Team USA is even more special as it comes after Davis also competed in the Olympic Games earlier this summer, where she placed sixth in the women’s long jump.The track and field stars’ love story first began at a track meet in Idaho four...