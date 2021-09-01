Cancel
NMIBF thanks sponsors, supporters of first fundraiser

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation successfully held its first fundraiser, thanks to the event’s sponsors, participants, and volunteers. The NMIBF held the Michelob Ultra 4-Mile Run For Taste and Pokka 4-Mile Sunset Run last Saturday with 60 runners signing up for the event, which was sponsored by Michelob Ultra, Pokka, the Marianas Visitors Authority, Northern Marianas Athletics, and Latte Built.

