Paul E. Spano, 87, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul E. Spano, 87, of Bordentown, NJ and formerly of Watertown and Kingston, N , passed away August 29, 2021 peacefully at home in Bordentown, NJ. Paul was born January 28, 1934 in Watertown, son of Sebastian and Pasqualina Spano. He graduated from Watertown High School. Paul entered the United States Air Force on January 20, 1953 and was honorably discharged on January 19, 1957. He then attended Albany Business School. For thirty years Paul was employed with IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY retiring in 1991.www.wwnytv.com
