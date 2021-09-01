Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

Paul E. Spano, 87, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul E. Spano, 87, of Bordentown, NJ and formerly of Watertown and Kingston, N , passed away August 29, 2021 peacefully at home in Bordentown, NJ. Paul was born January 28, 1934 in Watertown, son of Sebastian and Pasqualina Spano. He graduated from Watertown High School. Paul entered the United States Air Force on January 20, 1953 and was honorably discharged on January 19, 1957. He then attended Albany Business School. For thirty years Paul was employed with IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY retiring in 1991.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Watertown, NY
Obituaries
City
Philadelphia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwny#Watertown High School#Albany Business School#Ibm#St Anthony S Church#Www Alz Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy