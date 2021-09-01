Cancel
Massena, NY

Brian Rivale, 56, of Massena

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brian Rivale, 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home with his family following a brief battle with COVID-19. Brian was born in Boulder, Colorado on October 15, 1964 and grew up in Littleton. He graduated from Denver’s J.K. Mullen High School in 1983. After high school, Brian attended Fort Scott Community College where he earned a degree in Sports Medicine and was a bull rider on the Rodeo Team. After graduation, Brian traveled on the Bull Riding circuit and worked as a carpenter foreman on several commercial buildings and bridges in the Denver area. He also worked as a foreman at Oldcastle Infrastructure in Littleton.

