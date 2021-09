From garden parties and weddings, to trips away and festivals, many of us are cramming in as many social engagements as possible into the last days of summer. As restrictions have eased and delayed plans have finally been given the go-ahead, we’ve all been faced with gazing into our wardrobes and trying to figure out what on earth to wear to a diary full of events outside the living room. Is it really worth buying something new for that wedding reception? Will our feet kill in heels after months spent in slippers? Can we even squeeze into our pre-pandemic glad rags anymore?