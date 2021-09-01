Christensen’s Denmark beat Gilmour’s Scotland in 2022 World Cup qualification
A busy international break is under way, and among the first batch of matches was Denmark’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Copenhagen, the first match for both national teams since the Euros this summer — a rather dramatic tournament especially for Denmark after Christiansen Eriksen’s heart attack in the first game. (Eriksen seems to be doing okay, but obviously not playing.)weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Comments / 0