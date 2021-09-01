Avison Young closes $14.28 million sale of Hapimag Orlando Lake Berkley Resort in Kissimmee, Florida
Avison Young’s Capital Markets Group completed the $14.28 million sale of Hapimag Orlando Lake Berkley Resort, a boutique residential community comprised of 100 townhomes at 1010 Park Ridge Circle in Kissimmee, Florida, and two houses in the adjacent single-family community of Lake Berkley Resort Villas. The transaction represents the largest multifamily sale in Kissimmee, year-to-date.yieldpro.com
