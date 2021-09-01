PCCP, LLC provides $51 million loan to ColRich Multifamily for the acquisition of a 162-unit luxury apartment property in Portland, Oregon
PCCP, LLC announced it has provided a $51 million senior loan to ColRich Multifamily for the acquisition of Twenty Twenty, a seven-story, 162-unit mid-rise apartment property located at 2020 NE Multnomah Street in Portland, OR. Built in 2019, the 67 percent leased asset is situated along I-84 in Portland’s Central Eastside neighborhood.yieldpro.com
