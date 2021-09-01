Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Constitutional Carry is Now Legal In Texas, Here’s Where You Can’t Take Your Firearm

By Michael Rivera
Posted by 
NewsTalk 940 AM
NewsTalk 940 AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a few new laws on the book today, oddly enough 666 of them. I'm not 100% sure the significance of that but one of those is constitutional carry. which basically means that Texans aged 21 and up can now openly carry across the lone star state if they are legally able to do so. But before you holster up there's a few things you should know. While the state law is pretty clear on what you can do. There's still a few situations where you could get in trouble.

newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
812
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Constitutional Carry#Guns#Texans#Hb 741#Happy State Bank Field#Nursing Homes Hospitals#Federal Office Federal#The J Marvin Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
PoliticsPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

7 Crazy Texas Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Every state has their own quirky laws in effect, but Texas may just take the cake. Some of these laws feel like they're from the Old West days, but they are STILL breakable laws in effect here. There's a good chance you have broken one of them. I know I have.

Comments / 0

Community Policy